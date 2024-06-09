REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 169.89% from the stock’s previous close.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. SVB Leerink raised REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.58.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $693.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.34. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 299.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,919,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $837,900 over the last three months. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 21.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after buying an additional 790,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,756,000 after buying an additional 436,043 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $6,146,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at $5,268,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 113.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 120,929 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

