Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,168 shares during the period. Recursion Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.05% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $22,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 557,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 369,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of RXRX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,878,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,435. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $275,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,204,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,282,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,573.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $275,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,204,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,282,094.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,966 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,482. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

