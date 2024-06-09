RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.8% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $536.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,797. The firm has a market cap of $463.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $520.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $539.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

