RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.22 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 7.5% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.89. 2,063,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,550. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

