QUASA (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,452.79

QUASA (QUA) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $234,564.27 and $1,452.79 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010725 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,503.29 or 1.00008501 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00096355 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198791 USD and is up 7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,975.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

