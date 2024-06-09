Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NX stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 334,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,709. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $115,574.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

