Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 39,601 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,601 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $128,092,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,435,000 after purchasing an additional 664,632 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 219,819 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 244,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 186,395 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,214. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

