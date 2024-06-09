Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 20,669 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,669 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Medpace by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Medpace by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Medpace by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Medpace by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $3,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Down 0.5 %

Medpace stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $401.19. 115,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,081. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.68 and its 200-day moving average is $353.75. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.47 and a 12 month high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.