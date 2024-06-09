Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.20. The stock had a trading volume of 158,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.04. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $303.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

