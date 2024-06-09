Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 374.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645,541 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.41% of AMC Entertainment worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $5,582,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 125.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 188,511 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 157,290,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,611,136. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

