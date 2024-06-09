Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 322,900 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 322,900 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $17,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,691,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,057,000 after purchasing an additional 725,489 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $652,409,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 51,736 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BNS. Barclays began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

