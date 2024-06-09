Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Issued By Zacks Research

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

PFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $86.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,990,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 35,473.1% during the fourth quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after buying an additional 1,076,964 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,836,000 after buying an additional 575,646 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2,594.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 575,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after buying an additional 554,606 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,210,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after buying an additional 456,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

