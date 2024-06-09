Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

KRUS stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $986.44 million, a P/E ratio of 627.47 and a beta of 1.93. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $122.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.18.

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

