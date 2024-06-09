Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Target Co. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.43 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $146.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Target by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,282,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,870,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Target by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 168,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after buying an additional 104,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

