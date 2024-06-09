Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Industries, Inc. Decreased by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Lakeland Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lakeland Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LAKE. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $165.02 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.50. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.