PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $145.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.81.

PVH stock opened at $119.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.79. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. PVH’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 93.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PVH by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

