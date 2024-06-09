ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,820 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 1.8% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC owned about 0.24% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CPR Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 1,225,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 171,352 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 665,370 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 693,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 67,390 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $7,535,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.81. 23,696,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,421,287. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $15.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

