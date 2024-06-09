Prom (PROM) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $10.54 or 0.00015119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $192.38 million and $2.47 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00010697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,730.23 or 1.00008446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012327 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00096186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.30537376 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,838,619.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.