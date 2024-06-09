Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $64.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other Progress Software news, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,941 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Progress Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Progress Software by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

