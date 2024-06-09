PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CRO Anthony Kender Sells 6,165 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $137,047.95. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 253,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PowerSchool Trading Up 0.4 %

PWSC stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. Equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PWSC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth about $639,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Further Reading

