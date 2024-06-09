Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $391.80.
POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pool Price Performance
Shares of POOL stock opened at $340.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. Pool has a 52-week low of $308.45 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.
Pool Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
Read More
