Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $391.80.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pool Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,077,000 after acquiring an additional 63,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,413,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 22.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,885,000 after buying an additional 114,298 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,038,000 after buying an additional 59,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $340.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. Pool has a 52-week low of $308.45 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

