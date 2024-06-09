Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,810,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 378,962 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 13.4 %

ESPR stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,283,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

