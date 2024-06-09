Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.94 Million in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 48,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Keros Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KROS stock remained flat at $48.69 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 239,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,939. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.24. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Keros Therapeutics’s revenue was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KROS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

