Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,736 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 3.94% of Dingdong (Cayman) worth $13,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE DDL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.92. 179,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,347. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $1.40 to $1.15 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

