Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $43.14 Million Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Mobileye Global accounts for about 1.8% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $43,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MBLY traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,413,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,506. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -150.85, a P/E/G ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $45.10.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

