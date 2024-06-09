Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 729 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.41. 1,290,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,315. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

