Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,596,332 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,954,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596,332 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 3.09% of Gossamer Bio worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 178.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 58,428 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 9,916.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 194,768 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,475. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $124.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $26,879.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,539.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,620 shares of company stock valued at $39,682. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

