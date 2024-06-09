Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 820 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,511,000 after purchasing an additional 529,817 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,946,000 after acquiring an additional 302,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,793,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,735,000 after acquiring an additional 154,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,635,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.20. 615,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,814. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

