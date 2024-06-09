Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 212 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 63,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 473,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,022,000 after buying an additional 109,858 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.07. 7,038,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.36. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

