Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.78% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNA. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,344.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 459,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 427,976 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 473,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,689 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,641,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 116,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.25. 19,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,867. The stock has a market cap of $268.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $32.02.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

