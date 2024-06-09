Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 1,477 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,536,422. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MA traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $449.79. 1,664,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $418.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

