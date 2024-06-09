Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $911,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,290,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,289,000 after acquiring an additional 726,110 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after buying an additional 71,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 577,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 372,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1 %

PDEC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. 9,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $815.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

