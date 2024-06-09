Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 157.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $59.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

