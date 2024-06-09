Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 52.6% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 273,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,039,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.10, for a total transaction of $15,277,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $431,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,465 shares in the company, valued at $19,778,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.10, for a total value of $15,277,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,890 shares of company stock worth $297,429,900. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of META stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $492.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,380,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $258.88 and a one year high of $531.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.41.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

