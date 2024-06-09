Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 17,458 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 795.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 125,071 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

