Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXT opened at C$22.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$20.17 and a 52-week high of C$30.06.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.25). Parex Resources had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of C$382.38 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 5.2746479 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Parex Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Robert John Engbloom acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.22 per share, with a total value of C$232,200.00. In other Parex Resources news, Director Robert John Engbloom bought 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$232,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,450.00. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.75 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

