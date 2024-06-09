Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772,432 shares during the quarter. Par Pacific makes up approximately 0.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $43,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Par Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PARR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. 552,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,090. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PARR shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Further Reading

