Oxen One Day Trading Volume Hits $20,755.91 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Oxen has a market cap of $6.73 million and $20,755.91 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0986 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,624.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.63 or 0.00680254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00115610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00038697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00249263 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00054230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00081946 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,239,059 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.