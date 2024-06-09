Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $23.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In related news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $686,911 over the last ninety days. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

