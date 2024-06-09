Ossiam Sells 5,548 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,563,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CME Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after buying an additional 1,172,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after buying an additional 1,163,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,772,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,290 shares of company stock worth $10,807,380. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $199.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,671. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.04 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.66 and its 200-day moving average is $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

