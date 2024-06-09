Ossiam Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ossiam cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 659,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,328 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $50,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.01. 2,935,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,571. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

