Ossiam Purchases 25,761 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ossiam boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.6 %

CP stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.23. 2,127,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

