Ossiam Increases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,532 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,640 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.27%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

