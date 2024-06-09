Ossiam Has $21.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317,737 shares during the period. Ossiam owned approximately 0.17% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $21,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 150,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,112,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 61,788 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 334,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 217,020 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 267,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,109. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

