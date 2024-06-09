Ossiam Has $13.44 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110,491 shares during the period. Ossiam owned about 0.14% of Etsy worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,494,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,207,000 after buying an additional 967,777 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,920,000 after buying an additional 952,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,309,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,136,000 after buying an additional 599,286 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETSY shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.96.

Etsy stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,581. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.17. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

