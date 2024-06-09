Ossiam Cuts Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,154 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $23,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,086,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,652,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,889,000 after purchasing an additional 390,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,496,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,339,000 after purchasing an additional 245,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

ACGL traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.57. 803,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,695. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.53. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

