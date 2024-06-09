Ossiam Buys 2,869 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Qorvo by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $99.49. 804,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,039. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $121.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -136.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

