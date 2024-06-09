Ordinals (ORDI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.28 Billion

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $60.80 or 0.00087466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $272.15 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ordinals has traded up 33% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ordinals alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 59.78539194 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $309,408,950.68 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ordinals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ordinals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.