Oppenheimer Trims Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Target Price to $10.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $229.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $40.58.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 1,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 66.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

