Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Roumell Asset Management LLC

Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 169.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,870 shares during the period. Opera makes up about 10.7% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Roumell Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Opera were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 25.1% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Opera in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Opera by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Opera in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Price Performance

Shares of OPRA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. 779,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,826. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. Opera Limited has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Opera had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Opera Limited will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPRA. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Opera Profile

(Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

